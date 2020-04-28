Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market selling goods online

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market is selling some farmers’ produce online.

Many farmers markets are still open with restrictions and safety precautions, but some farmers are unable to bring their produce to the market because they are at risk for catching the COVID-19 virus.

To help out these farmers, Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market started putting their goods online.

On their main website page, there is a button called “online ordering.” There, you can search products by categories or by farms and farmers.

Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market manager Elizabeth Thompson said they did this as a way to help the farmers in the area still find a way to make an income while staying safe.

“Look for more farmers that you might not see — on the website and for those that you are used to seeing, look for their products on the website as well because they might be at home this year,” said Thompson.

For those who want to go to the market in person, there are precautions in place. Front tables are used as barriers between farmer and customer, there are 8 hand washing stations, and people are encouraged to wear masks and gloves.

The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market has a weekly newsletter that you can sign up for to get all the updates. To sign up, go to their online website.

There are no dogs allowed at the farmers market at this time. Thompson encourages shoppers to bring a list of items when they arrive, and for one one shopper to come per household.