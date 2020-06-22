Morgan County authorities to provide update on septuple homicide investigation Monday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on the Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide investigation.

At this time, there are several questions about the case that have been left unanswered. Law enforcement officials have not said how the seven victims knew each other or how many suspects could have been involved.

The news conference will take place at noon. Sheriff Ron Puckett will be joined by members of the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force during the briefing.