Morgan County authorities respond to reported hostage situation in Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County authorities said they were on the scene of a reported abduction and hostage situation early Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said just after 1:30 p.m. that deputies and investigators had responded to Prince Circle in Lacey’s Spring.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities were looking for a white man in his 40s wearing khaki pants and a black shirt. He was with a 16-year-old girl in a blue shirt and black pants in the aera of Prince Circle, Water Tower Loop and Hamner Road, they said.
The sheriff’s office said people should avoid the area.