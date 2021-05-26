Morgan County authorities respond to reported hostage situation in Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County authorities said they were on the scene of a reported abduction and hostage situation early Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1:30 p.m. that deputies and investigators had responded to Prince Circle in Lacey’s Spring.

Deputies and Investigators have responded to a reported abduction/hostage situation on Prince Circle in Lacetly's Spring. Avoid area, large police presence. pic.twitter.com/rEaPOU3gkg — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) May 26, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities were looking for a white man in his 40s wearing khaki pants and a black shirt. He was with a 16-year-old girl in a blue shirt and black pants in the aera of Prince Circle, Water Tower Loop and Hamner Road, they said.

The sheriff’s office said people should avoid the area.