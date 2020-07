MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three people were killed in a wreck near Falkville Monday evening.

Two people on a motorcycle collided with an SUV near the intersection of Highway 31 and Old Highway 31 around 7 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Multiple Agencies have responded to a fatal wreck near HWY 31 and Lacon Rd South of Falkville. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/n3TsuIEhXO — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) July 28, 2020

Two people on the motorcycle and a person in the SUV were killed, troopers said.

The victims were not identified. Troopers said two of them were male and the other was female.

Troopers said it was too early to determine what caused the wreck.