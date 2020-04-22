Morgan County authorities looking for missing girl

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – Morgan County authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since April 1.

Shauntel Marie McPherson of Somerville has not returned home since she left home at the beginning of the month, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

McPherson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 167 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said anyone assisting McPherson could face a felony charge of interfering with child custody.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-560-6192.