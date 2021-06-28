Morgan County authorities arrest man for drug trafficking

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities arrested a man yesterday after finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

On June 26, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Cotaco community where they made contact with Aaron Dee Lauderdale, 37, of Huntsville.

Authorities say they found approximately four ounces of methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, 108 grams of ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana, and THC edibles.

Lauderdale was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in illegal drugs for heroin and MDMA. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail.