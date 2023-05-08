One man has died following a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to authorities. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A suspect is in custody after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they fired shots at police during a vehicle chase that matched a stolen car description.

MSCO said they responded to a call that a female was walking down Perkins Wood Road saying that her vehicle had been stolen.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description and the driver proceeded to run from them. During the chase, the suspect fired shots at officers from the vehicle, according to MCSO.

Deputies said at this point the car stopped at a residence near Wilson Mountain Road and the suspect began to run on foot. The suspect was located a short time later and apprehended by K9 Deputy Gator.