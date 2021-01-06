More vaccine doses arrive in Madison County as hospitals deal with record high COVID-19 numbers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — More doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Madison County Wednesday, as hospital officials said they’re wrestling with the surge in patients at their facilities.

Crestwood Hospital CEO Pam Hudson said they received more vaccines Wednesday, and she said she believed Huntsville Hospital also received more.

So far, Hudson said more than 5,000 people have been vaccinated, and she said she expects that people in the next risk group would be eligible to receive vaccines in the next couple of weeks.

“We do have a large medical population and we’re working hard on this first go-around to reach everyone who has an interest,” Hudson said.

The next group that will be eligible to receive the virus will include people over the age of 75, Hudson said.

“The reason for that is that is the group that has the most devastating illness and the highest death rate,” she said.

Essential workers — grocery store and pharmacy employees and others who meet with people face to face on a daily basis at their jobs — are also in the next group eligible for vaccines.

The new shipment of vaccines comes as hospitals deal with a large population of patients in intensive care, Hudson said. COVID-19 patients tend to stay in intensive care for weeks at a time, she said, which is longer than the average ICU patient. With more COVID-19 patients, Hudson says it doesn’t take much of a surge to leave them without available beds.

“What that has done is caused backlog in the emergency departments,” Hudson said. “Because the ERs are typically a place where high level care is rendered, and those patients who need ICU beds end up getting held in the emergency room longer than what any of us would like because our ICU beds are full.”

Hudson said people can help keep the spread down by avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, and staying 10 feet away from others. She also suggested using a medical-grade face mask instead of cloth, or even using both. And she said people who believe they may have COVID-19 should get tested and remain isolated until test results come back.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley, who also spoke at Wednesday’s briefing, said there’s still a long way to go, and people should not let up on following public health measures to keep the spread of coronavirus down.

“I think that’s, if nothing else, what I recognize is you get to a new year and you want to turn over a new leaf, and we’re going to, but we still have a ways to go,” Finley said. “And we have to dig in, and we have to, as a community, continue to stay focused on doing the right things to get us through this as quickly as we possibly can.”