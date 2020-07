There is a strong interest in casting absentee ballots ahead of the runoff.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office told our news partners at AL.com there have been 43,693 absentee ballots requested and as of Monday morning, 26,514 were returned.

In comparison, in the March 3 primary, only just over 18,000 absentee ballots were cast.

The polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Merrill says masks are not required but will be strongly encouraged.