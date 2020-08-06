More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled

A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled because they were not inspected before they were imported into the United States.

The products were distributed in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On July 13, about 38,406 pounds of raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat were imported. The meat was then processed into ground beef by another company.

JBS Food Canada ULC is now recalling 80-pound boxes that contain eight 10-pound chubs of “Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef.”

The products have “use by/freeze by” dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 and pack dates of July 20, July 21 or July 22. The lot codes are 2020A or 2030A on the label.

The establishment number listed on the products is “EST. 11126” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during routine surveillance, the department said.

No cases of adverse reactions have been reported.

The USDA urges anyone who has these products to throw them away or return them.