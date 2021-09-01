More than $10k raised at benefit for VBC employee who died on the job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than $10,000 were raised at a benefit fundraiser for the family of the Chris Easter Wednesday night. Easter, a Von Braun Center employee, died Saturday while working under a golf cart.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Furniture Factory Bar & Grill for their weekly “Jeep Jam”, a gathering of Jeep Wrangler owners and enthusiasts. But this week’s Jeep Jam was different; all the proceeds from the event went to start a college tuition fund for Easter’s two children.

More than $9,000 in prizes were donated to be raffled off. Attendees gathered to remember Chris while enjoying live music and food. Friends and family members said it was incredible to see just how many people Chris impacted. They also shared memories of the type of person Chris was.

Kevin Glouner, who says he worked with Chris for more than 15 years, remembered the engineering facilities technician as a guy with a big sense of humor.

“When you called him up on the radio, and said ‘Hey Chris, can I get you to do something for me?’, the first thing he would say is ‘No… Okay, where you at I’m on my way,'” Glouner recalled. “He was one of the jokesters, one of the pranksters, but he was truly just an all around great, fun guy.”

Chris owned a red Jeep Wrangler, which his family drove to Wednesday night’s event. He and his wife Crystal attended the Jeep Jam at the Furniture Factory several times.

The VBC told News 19, “Chris was a valued member of our VBC family – the loss is devastating and he is already deeply missed.”

According to HPD, officers were sent to a maintenance area on Monroe Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, they found an employee underneath a golf cart-type utility vehicle that slipped off a jack.

Easter was pronounced dead at the scene.