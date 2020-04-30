More than 100 animals rescued from hoarding situation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Humane Society and deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an animal hoarding situation. They say more than 100 animals were at the home located on McCaylee Lane in Frankewing.

A representative from the humane society tells us the woman with the animals has been charged with crimes involving animal cruelty in the past.

WHNT News 19’s Ethan Fitzgerald, who is on the scene, calls the scene gruesome, saying there are animals and animal bones everywhere. We understand there are dogs, parrots, pigs, sheep, horses and mini horses at the home.

The woman at the home is cooperating with investigators. Criminal charges are pending.

