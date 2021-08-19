More showers, storms through Friday and Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning left behind a solid soaking for most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, and more spotty, hit-or-miss, unevenly-spread downpours develop this afternoon and evening. Several high school football games this evening may have to contend with a quick downpour or a lightning delay; however, we do not expect every community to be affected by storms this evening.

These games have a 30-40% chance of rain Thursday evening:

Lexington @ Lauderdale Co.

West Morgan @ Good Hope

Decatur @ Russellville

Colbert Co. @ Brooks

Albertville @ Arab

Deshler @ Muscle Shoals

Priceville @ West Point

Football Friday and the weekend

Friday starts with more rain and more scattered storms: not severe, just locally-heavy again. Rain/storms become most numerous from late morning to early afternoon; that keeps temperatures below average again: highs in the mid-80s (‘normal’ or ‘average’ would be 91°F). Individual thunderstorms can drop more than 1-2″ of rain in less than an hour, so be ready for some big-time heavy rainfall for a third-straight day.

Good news for Football Friday: it will not rain every game out Friday night. The majority of Friday’s rain/storms happen relatively early in the day, most ending between 4 PM and 8 PM. Generally, game-time temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s: no real heat danger, but some fields probably soaked!

Bad news: a few scattered thunderstorms in the area may still cause lightning delays or postponements. The storms that happen Friday evening bring very heavy rainfall, a lot of lightning, and they will be somewhat slow moving. They’re also concentrated farther south on Friday evening: a greater chance of storms from Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee Counties southward through Central Alabama.

Saturday: Scattered storms develop again on Saturday: literally at almost any hour of the day from sunrise to sunset. That does not mean all-day rain; it means a chance that storms will be nearby (or overhead) throughout the day. It does appear that the best chance of rain and storms occurs fairly early Saturday (8 AM to 1 PM) with fewer isolated downpours in the afternoon and evening. Rain and clouds in the area keep temperatures below average again: highs in the middle to upper 80s (average is around 91°F).

Sunday: It’s not clear that we’ll be totally storm-free on Sunday, but the odds are much lower. Only a few isolated showers or storms develop: smaller, less intense and covering less territory in the afternoon and evening. Less rain and more sunshine add up to higher temperatures, too. Expect high temperatures around 88°F to 92°F with a heat index near 100°F between noon and 5 PM.

