More opting into Recycling Alliance of North Alabama during pandemic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One year into the pandemic, and most people have been stuck inside. This has caused more waste in our homes and the growth of the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA).

Doc Holladay is the Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) who manages RANA. He says the interest in recycling has grown in Madison County.

“So this past Monday, I think we had 60 additional households sign up, just on Monday,” he said. He added that each month, there are around 600 requests for recycling bins.

RANA started in August of 2019 and just a year and a half later, through a pandemic, it continues to grow.

“The COVID has more people working from home, so paper’s up some, you know office paper,” said Holladay. “But particularly, the cardboard is up… We actually drive by and look at containers and you’ll see a lot more cardboard than ever before.”

All of that cardboard is due to the rise in online purchases and Holladay doesn’t expect that changing.

“If you’ve gotten to where you order your groceries, you may never stand in line at the grocery store again, or walk through… and I think a lot of these buying habits will carry over,” he said. “I think that people enjoy the convenience now, it’s a time factor… and so we think we’ll continue to see an uptick in those numbers.”

One thing Holladay wants recyclers to be wary of is how they stack the excess in boxes.

“So I’ll see someone gets a large order from either Amazon or Chewy or something, and I see all those boxes stacked up inside of each other and our goal would be that you break them down and put them in your recycling container,” said Holladay.

With a service area of 835 square miles, the simple task of breaking down boxes can speed up the process.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is an opt-in service. If you would like to sign up and receive the 95-gallon recycling rolling cart, visit their website: https://recycling-alliance.com/. If you have one bin but may need a second, you can go to the same website.