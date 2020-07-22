More lawsuits seeking $75 million filed in Lauderdale foster parents’ abuse case

Daniel Spurgeon is serving 25 years in prison. Jenise Spurgeon has an April trial date on child abuse charges.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Three more victims have filed lawsuits against the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the foster couple accused of abusing them.

Each of the three lawsuits filed Wednesday seeks $25 million from the state and from Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon. Those lawsuits join another $25 million claim filed earlier this year by four other victims.

Birmingham Tommy James, who filed all of the lawsuits, says the victims suffered abuse from the Spurgeons for years while DHR ignored red flags.

The Spurgeons were foster parents approved by Alabama DHR in 2004. They lived in Florence until 2015, when they moved to Florida.

In 2016, three teens found intoxicated in a Cape Coral fast food restaurant told police their father had given them alcohol. The call led to an investigation that turned up accounts of molestation and physical abuse against the Spurgeons.

Daniel Spurgeon is serving a 25-year sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to pleading guilty to two counts of child rape, one count of sexual torture and 11 counts of aggravated child abuse.

Online court records show Jenise Spurgeon’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 17. She’s accused of hitting the children and denying them medical care.