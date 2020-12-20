More last-minute Christmas shoppers hitting retail stores this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With just five days before Christmas, the annual mad retail rush is on. Customers who still haven’t crossed every item off their gift list are hitting the stores in larger numbers this year.



“We are seeing a lot of those last-minute shoppers that always come out every year, but that’s amplified a little bit this year with the shipping delays,” said Molly Bell, Parkway Place Mall General Manager.



An estimated 6 million packages a day are piling up nationwide in retailers’ warehouses or shipping centers and awaiting pick up by various carriers. It’s why many are choosing to skip online shopping this season and buy gifts in-person, while others say in-person shopping is simply a holiday tradition.



“I get to actually see the items and hold them and try them on and hold them. Sometimes, when you order online you don’t always get what it looks like so it’s just better to see it in-person,” said shopper Cindy Peck.



“You are seeing shoppers walking around, they have their masks on, they’re social distancing, there are still occupancy restrictions in may of our stores, but people are coming out and they know the time is ticking down until Christmas,” said Bell.



