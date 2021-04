(Photo provided by Land Trust of North Alabama)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville couple has donated more land to expand the Green Mountain Nature Preserve.

The Land Trust of North Alabama said Bob and Sue Kuehlthau have donated 248 acres to expand the preserve. The Kuehlthaus donated the original 122 acres that created the preserve in south Huntsville in 2016.

The new property joins the southern border of the existing preserve.

Trails on the property include Talus Trail, Three Sisters Loop and Gibson Trail.