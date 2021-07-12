More Heavy Storms Monday – No Sign Of Extreme Heat For the Tennessee Valley

I keep getting “Facebook Memories” from 2012 where Huntsville was 100° for several days from late June into early July. That strong ridge that can dominate our weather this time of year is displaced. With that, lower temperatures and higher chances of rain. Highs reach the middle to upper 80s. That’s the pattern we are ‘stuck’ in.

NOON MONDAY

3PM MONDAY

6PM MONDAY

A cold front west of the Tennessee Valley keeps our rain chances elevated again. Some areas could see 1-2″ of rain just today. Huntsville International saw 1.74″ of Sunday. Our month’s total is now over 3″. Here’s how July looks right now:

Rain chances remain the forecast. The coverage will be less by midweek with another round of scattered storms toward the weekend. A long term change in this pattern is unlikely at this time.

Looking For Extreme Heat – Head Out West!

It’s been quiet a summer for folks out west. Extreme heat and wildfires have been the story. Here is a look at Death Valley, California. They hit 130°F over the weekend which is 4°F off the all-time record high of 134°F. That high pressure isn’t going anywhere. The hourly forecast for Monday is impressive and not much relief later this week.

HOURLY FORECAST FOR MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, THIS WEEK