More arts education is coming to rural students in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thanks to national support, rural schools in North Alabama will have even more access to an arts education.

The National Endowment for the Arts awarded Arts Huntsville $100,000 dollars. Arts Huntsville has a partnership with the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative to engage students living on the outskirts in Madison and Limestone counties.

Arts Huntsville will create residency and after-school programs, and it will build summer learning curricula geared toward the arts.

“Arts encourage creativity. They encourage diverse thinking. They encourage cooperation, goal setting – all of these things that are very, very important,” said North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative Director Karen Anderson. “Today’s employers are looking for students, and people, and employees that have those skills. The arts is where they learn them.”

The grant will also be used to provide professional development opportunities for classroom teachers and to show them how to use creative learning strategies when teaching core subjects.

“I am a former arts educator, but I know that the arts bring enhanced learning. They deepen it. They engage students who don’t usually engage in some things. You reach them in a different way in a more meaningful way,” said Anderson.