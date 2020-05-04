Mooresville farm holding contest for kids in honor of the year’s first lamb

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Mooresville farm that usually has school visits is giving kids a virtual chance to learn, while meeting the farm’s newest resident.

1818 Farms is celebrating the birth of its newest lamb, Baby Girl, by holding a contest that will give kids between the ages of 4 and 12 a chance to win farm-themed prize packages.

Farm owner Natasha McCrary wrote a short story about Baby Girl and is inviting kids to come up with their own short adventure for the lamb, in the form of a short story with a picture at the bottom.

Ten winners will get a prize package that includes a sheep tote bag, plush Baby Girl lamb, a T-shirt, a piece of sheep’s wheel and an online meeting with Baby Girl at 1818 Farms.

The contest runs May 5-12. Winners will be announced May 13.

Contest entry details can be found on the 1818 Farms website.