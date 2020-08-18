Montgomery Police: Teen charged with murder in man’s death

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama teen has been charged in the shooting death of a man found in a crashed vehicle last January.

The Montgomery Police Department said in a news release Sunday that 19-year-old Bakari Taylor has been charged with capital murder in the death of Roosevelt Rankins.

Rankins was found in the wrecked vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound in Montgomery.

Authorities say their investigation indicates the shooting happened a few blocks from where the 34-year-old victim was found.

They say he fled the scene before crashing the car. It was not immediately clear if Taylor had an attorney who could comment.