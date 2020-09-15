Montgomery PD: Body found identified as missing ASU student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the death of an Alabama State University student.

ASU student Adam Dowdell, Jr., 22, of Alabaster, Alabama, was reported missing after he was last seen September 8. Montgomery Police say Dowdell was a transfer student who recently started attending ASU.

Monday, September 14, around 2:45 p.m., Montgomery PD, ASU, and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Hutchinson Street after receiving a report of a possible body found. . The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. After further investigation, the body was officially identified as that of Dowdell Jr., authorities report.

The ASU president, Quinton T. Ross, Jr released a statement expressing grief over the loss of Dowdell.

“Greeting Hornet Nation: By now, you may have heard that the Montgomery Police Department issued a statement this evening that a body that was found this afternoon has been identified as that of Alabama State University student, 22-year-old Adam Dowdell. Adam was a transfer student, majoring in physical education. Since Adam was reported missing last week, the ASU Police Department had been working closely with local law enforcement agencies, including the Montgomery Police Department, as well as various state and national agencies in the investigation of Adam’s disappearance. We all had hoped for a different outcome. Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss. If any of our campus family needs to talk to someone, please contact the University’s Counseling Center at 334-229-4894. Counselors are available to assist you.” By: President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. At this time, no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

