Montgomery Hyundai employee tests positive for coronavirus, plant closes

MONTOGOMERY, Ala. – The Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery is closing after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“HMMA is suspending production in all areas, for all shifts, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. HMMA has already deployed additional sanitation measures across the entire facility and will now follow ADPH’s protocols for disinfecting the affected work area. HMMA will confer with ADPH and the CDC to determine if additional measures should be taken.” Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

HMMA has informed all team members and said the employee who tested positive is not on-site.

“The health and well-being of our team members is a top priority for our company. Once HMMA’s environment, health, and safety team has determined that the affected area has been sufficiently sanitized and production is safe to resume, our team members will be informed.” Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

