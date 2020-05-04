Montgomery, Heart of the Valley YMCA partnering to feed Madison County Schools students in need

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools says meals will continue being provided to those in need across the school system throughout the summer.

The Montgomery and Heart of the Valley YMCA have partnered up and identified areas across rural neighborhoods and communities across MCSS.

Beginning Tuesday, May 5, meals will be served Monday-Friday at the following locations and times:

Harvest Elementary – 12:30-1 p.m.

Hazel Green Elementary – 10:30-11 a.m.

Madison Cross Roads Elementary – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Owens Cross Roads Elementary – 12-12:20 p.m.

Riverton Elementary – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The meals will be provided until July 31.