Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department wants numbers on your mailbox for Christmas

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — While thinking of what to get your household this holiday season, there’s something that could actually save your life.

The one thing the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department wants for Christmas is numbers on your mailbox!

They have this sign outside the station as well as posts on social media.

Captain Blake Mathis with the department says they run into this problem everyday. While they try their best to get to emergency calls quickly, not having house numbers can dramatically slow down response time for first responders.

“It’s important that when you call 911 and you have an emergency, which happens everyday… that we be able to find you,” said Mathis. “Obviously, night is harder but being able to find your house numbers on your mailbox, your curb, or sometimes your home, depending on where you want it, and have it prominently displayed is a huge deal for us having a timely response.”

Mathis says most home improvement or big box stores have various numbers and letters you can purchase to display your home address.