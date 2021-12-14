Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department hosting “push-in ceremony” for new fire truck

MADISON, Ala. – The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating their new fire engine with a tradition that dates back to the 1800’s – the “push-in”.

Captain Blake Mathis said back in the day when firefighters used horse-drawn equipment the horses couldn’t easily back the equipment into the station. So, firefighters would have to disconnect the equipment from the horse and push it in.

MVFD will be doing this with their new Engine 312 on December 18 at 11:30 a.m. The new engine has a 1500GPM pump, 750-gallon tank and the latest in fire apparatus technology, according to Captain Mathis.

The community is encouraged to attend the ceremony to explore the new engine and meet members of MVFD.

The ceremony will be at MVFD Station #1, 345 Mt. Zion Road, Madison. There will be food from Slim Chickens and cake from Publix available.