Monrovia VFD hosting “boot drive” to raise money for new medical vehicles

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department is raising funds to buy new medical vehicles through what they’re calling a “boot drive.”

The event is a fundraiser where motorists at two intersections in the area will be encouraged to drop spare change into a fire boot. All funds will be put toward the department’s goal of $46,000.

The two intersections where donations will be accepted are the intersections of Capshaw Road and Wall Triana Highway, as well as Jeff Road and Mt. Zion Road.

Donations will be accepted at these locations from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

“Each year, Monrovia Fire volunteers respond to nearly 2,000 emergency calls in their district,” the department said in a statement. “This fundraiser is designed to help update the current aging fleet of vehicles.”

Donations can also be made directly to the department, or via Facebook or PayPal.

More information about the upcoming “boot drive” as well as the department as a whole can be found at monroviafire.org.