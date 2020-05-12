Monrovia, Madison Cross Roads community centers reopening Tuesday, May 12

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – As the community starts to reopen, fitness & community centers are following suit.

If you’re ready to get active somewhere other than your home or your local park, Madison County District Four community centers may be the place to go.

Madison Cross Roads Community Center is re-opening today.

Madison Cross Roads Community Center will have different hours for the next two weeks. Until May 25, they will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Monrovia Community Center will run on its regular schedule.

Operations at the community centers are limited by the governer’s amended Safer at Home order: No close contact sport activities or shared equipment and classroom rentals are halted for now.

However, the walking track is available as long as you keep your social distance.

Per a post on their community center facebook page, they are requiring that masks are worn in the community centers, and they will provide hand sanitizer to use while you’re there.