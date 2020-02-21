Monrovia Fire thanks tow-truck driver for saving man from a burning vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A tow-truck driver for a local dealership is being hailed a hero after helping a man escape from a burning vehicle in a wreck on Capshaw Road.

Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue wanted to thank Jeremy Price, who works for Woody Anderson Ford. Fire officials confirm that Price rescued a man from a burning vehicle on February 11.

Price was reportedly towing a vehicle from a wreck when he came across another wrecked vehicle that was on its side, on fire and a man was trapped inside. Monrovia Fire officials say Price was able to help the disoriented driver out of the vehicle, who was still suspended by his seatbelt.

“These actions are not something we see often, so we wanted to let you know what an impact it had on our department and bystanders.” Captain Blake Mathis said in a statement.