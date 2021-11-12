Monrovia Church of Christ to host ‘Free Shopping Day’ for families in need

MADISON, Ala. – With the winter months approaching and the temperatures dropping, some community members may be in need of warmer clothing. So, volunteers have been sorting and preparing racks of clothing at the Monrovia Church of Christ in Madison to prepare for one of their ‘Free Shopping Days.’

The church has been hosting events like this for nearly a decade, and since its first opening, they have helped more than 2,000 families. Their goal is to help anyone who may be facing financial stress due to job loss, illness, or any other problems.

Bryan Bates, the director of the church, said this is just one of many ways they try to serve their community. “We hope this is a blessing to everyone who comes to us. We do these shopping days and we also do some pop-up shops with area schools. We just hope that we are a blessing to everyone who interacts with us,” Bates said.

The lightly used clothing items have been donated by members of the church and are mended and washed as needed.

Each shopping day they host focuses on the season ahead, so people can expect to find warm coats, scarves, and sweaters. The church also reiterates the event is no questions asked and all are welcome to take what they need.