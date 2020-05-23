Monkey on the loose in Massachusetts

Police and animal control in Massachusetts have been searching for a monkey on the loose since Monday.

They even used ATVs and drones to try and find it, but no luck so far.

Local veterinarians believe it may have been a pet that got out, but having a monkey as a pet in Massachusetts is illegal. Right now, the animal is roaming around in people’s backyards.

Local veterinarians are warning people not to approach the monkey. They say it could be carrying the herpes B virus, which can be fatal to humans.

Animal control officers have set a trap, hoping to lure the monkey with food.