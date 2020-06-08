1 dead, 1 injured in Monday morning wreck on US-72 at Moontown Road

BROWNSBORO, Ala. – A deadly wreck has closed all lanes of US-72 at Moontown Road.

According to ALGO, the wreck involved an overturned vehicle and occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers confirm one person was killed and HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed a second person was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

ALGO is reporting both roads are closed at the intersection and a WHNT News 19 reporter says eastbound traffic was backed up for around 1.5 miles.

Police are advising drivers to take Wall Road to Moontown Road as a detour.