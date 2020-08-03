Monday morning traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – Owens Cross Roads Police said a Monday morning traffic stop turned into a drug arrest.

Police said they stopped a vehicle without a license plate at the Circle K in town.

During the investigation, officers discovered the driver, Dylan Benson Hatfield, 25, had no driver’s license and no insurance or license plate on the car.

Police stated they also discovered a substance believed to be marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Hatfield was booked into the Madison County Jail and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $1,000.