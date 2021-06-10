Mom holding baby snags foul ball with amazing one-handed grab

SAN DIEGO (NEXSTAR) – Multitasking is a way of life for moms, but one Padres fan took it to the next level Wednesday.

In the top of the sixth inning, cameras captured a woman wearing a Manny Machado jersey, baby under her left arm, reach back to snag a foul ball struck by Cubs pinch hitter Jake Marisnick.

Video shows the ball caroming off the upper deck and into the stands along the first-base line where the unidentified mom reached made a sparkling play, according to MLB.com.

Moms are amazing. pic.twitter.com/m4lKAJMPZ9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 9, 2021

“This was quite the catch,” one announcer says.

“The right-handed grab and baby in tow,” his booth partner replies. “It’s a nice grab, be careful of the little one though.”

The infant, unaware of his mother’s fielding skills, appeared unbothered by the catch and subsequent celebration.

It was a highlight from an otherwise rough game for the Padres faithful, who watched their Friars go on to lose 3-1.