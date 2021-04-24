Moderna shots given at rural NAACP, ADPH vaccination clinic

COURTLAND, Ala. – More than 1.1 million people who live in Alabama have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot with 700,000 Alabamians completely vaccinated.

While vaccination rates continue to rise nationwide, and COVID-19 deaths continue to decline in Alabama, public health professionals and the NAACP in rural Lawrence County are raising awareness about certain risk groups.

“It’s the 18 to 35 age group that’s being infected in the hospitals right now and it’s very important that that age group get vaccinated because they get sick and then they can take it home to their elderly parents, grandparents and other people,” said J.E. Turnbore, Lawrence County’s NAACP president.

Although modest, the free vaccination clinic at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland intends to encourage folks to get vaccinated who might be on the fence about it – such as the age group Lawrence County NAACP’s president is referencing.

“With things opening up now, young people are getting back out, congregating in large groups,” Turnbore said. “It’s very important that this age group gets vaccinated.”

The Morgan County Health Department helped out with Saturday’s Moderna vaccination clinic in rural Lawrence County.

“The risk of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you can have your minor symptoms like a cold, cough, kind of like with the flu vaccine,” said Ashley Cohen, who’s a registered nurse. “You can have body aches that typically don’t last over 24 hours.”

Another goal of Saturday’s vaccination clinic was to offer an avenue for folks who work a 9 to 5 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“That’s really important,” Cohen said. “I’m really appreciative that they opened up this clinic today for people who work those hours.”

Folks who were vaccinated against COVID-19 Saturday in Courtland, are scheduled to return for their second shot on May 22.