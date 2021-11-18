Mobile teen wanted on 5 attempted murder charges; $2k reward offered

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect in a shooting at a Mobile high school football game in October.

Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19, is wanted for five counts of attempted murder.

The shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium happened during a football game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, four people were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles.

Belfon is 6’02” tall and weighs around 230 pounds. Authorities do consider him armed and dangerous. He also goes by the street name “Chop.”

AL.com reports Jai Montrell Jr. Scott, 19, of Semmes, was taken into custody after being identified as one of the suspects. An unnamed 17-year-old was also arrested and was charged as an adult in the shooting.

Mobile police were unsure of the motive surrounding the shooting, though Chief Prine reported there was a dispute leading up to the gunfire.

Belfon is wanted by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Central Alabama Crimestoppers’ Facebook page. They can be reached at 251-525-6834.

If you have any information on Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, call 911 immediately, or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867), or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.