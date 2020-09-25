Mobile police: 2-year-old found gun, shot cousin, 12

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a 2-year-old was able to gain access to a handgun and accidentally shoot his 12-year-old cousin.

Mobile police said officers responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday evening, where the 12-year-old’s mother told officers her toddler nephew had found a gun on a bed and accidentally shot her son.

The juvenile suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The agency said the woman told investigators the gun belonged to her 19-year-old son.

Police said the shooting was accidental. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was criminally charged.