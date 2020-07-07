Mobile medical buses will drive through underserved communities for COVID testing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A plan in the works right now will bring free COVID-19 testing to some of Madison County’s underserved communities.

Huntsville Hospital re-started its drive through clinic in John Hunt Park Monday afternoon with free COVID-19 testing. But not everyone can make it to a clinic like this.

So Alabama A&M University is using $100,000 dollars of a grant from Toyota for solving community needs, to fund a mobile medical clinic program with Huntsville Hospital.

“Alabama A&M University reached out to us late last year/early this year,” said Huntsville Hospital Project Coordinator. “They were based off the results of a community needs assessment. They saw a big need in the community for medical care that was available to go out to where people are.”

Organizers said the mobile medical clinic program will be able to test up to 50 per day for COVID-19.

In the future — the mobile units will be able to offer flu shots and health screenings, like blood pressure tests.

