Mobile home destroyed in New Market fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters say no one was hurt when a mobile home burned Monday afternoon in New Market.

New Market firefighters said they were called just before 2 p.m. to a mobile home on Billings Drive.

The home was destroyed by the flames. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. The Red Cross was notified to help the person who lived in the home, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

This isn’t the first time this month the neighborhood has seen firefighters. A man was seriously injured in a fire one street away on Missoula Road Feb. 16. Officials said there’s no connection between the two fires.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.