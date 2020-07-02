Mobile health clinic to provide COVID-19 testing in Madison County’s underserved areas

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A mobile medical clinic that can test up to 50 people a day for COVID-19 will be deployed in underserved communities in Madison County, officials said. Thursday.

Toyota, Alabama A&M University and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation are launching the clinic later this year, according to a news release from Toyota.

The mobile medical clinic is comprised of two mobile units and will work with the city of Huntsville’s COVID-19 response plan and goals to increase local testing options that do not require

doctor’s orders, officials said. In the future, they said the unit will be able to provide preventative care and health screening services.

The clinic came about from a partnership between Alabama A&M and Toyota that began in 2018. Toyota gave the university grant money to identify and solve community needs.

Alabama A&M allocated $100,000 of its grant money to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to support increased COVID-19 testing needs, officials said, and Huntsville Hospital stepped in to offer clinical services and training for Alabama A&M students working in the field.

An exact date for the clinic start was not announced, but the release said details would be posted on Huntsville Hospital’s Mobile Medical Unit website.