MADISON, Ala. – In an effort to fight food insecurity, Toyota Field is partnering with OneGenAway this weekend to host a mobile food pantry.

Between 15,000-25,000 pounds will be available for distribution Saturday, October 17 starting at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you would like to volunteer to help sort and distribute food, you’re asked to arrive at Toyota Field at 8 a.m. No need to register.