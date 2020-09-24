Mobile food bank helps feed 500 families in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama’s mobile pantry was in Fort Payne Thursday.

Workers gave out 500 boxes of food with canned goods, different protein options and rice or noodles inside.

They also gave out 500 5-pound bags of sweet potatoes.

“It really shows the need and how we’re able to address that here. Food is one of those things, once you help somebody it doesn’t fix the problem permanently, so we try to, throughout the pandemic, have been trying to feed people and make sure that we’re addressing the food insecurity in the area,” said Food Bank of North Alabama development director Bobby Bozeman.

They told News 19 the mobile food pantry stops in DeKalb County two or three times a month.

“We’ve seen about a 30% increase. A lot of the families we’re seeing, this is the first time they’re seeking food assistance, so a lot of the families that we’re addressing, they don’t necessarily know how to go about the system or how to apply for benefits or anything,” said Bozeman.

Bozeman said the mobile food pantry gives them the flexibility to help fight food insecurity in the most in need counties, including DeKalb and Marshall counties.

The Food Bank of North Alabama wants to keep helping those in need in its 11-county coverage area, but they need help buying the food.

Click here to donate.