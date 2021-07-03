Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Huntsville on July 6

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Heart of the Valley YMCA will host the Huntsville Hospital Mobile Vaccination Clinic in the month of July at several facilities.

The first clinic is on Tuesday, July 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Center.

Only the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided. Appointments are not required.

If you are interested in attending and receiving your vaccination, you should bring a driver’s license or birth certificate to verify that you or the person are at least 12 years of age.

No proof of insurance is required, and the vaccines are free.