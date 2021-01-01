Mobile blood drives increase as shortages continue in North Alabama

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Blood banks are having a hard time filling the needs of hospitals in North Alabama, which could put patients at risk, especially during emergencies.

That is why Lifesouth Community Blood Centers is increasing mobile blood drives

First-time blood donor Thomas Cupp, of Arab, told News 19 Friday that he is bringing in the new year in a new way.

“Since it’s the first day of the year, I wanted to be different and man up. And it really went good. I would do it again,” said Cupp.

He said he was told his blood type is much needed, so he is happy to help fill hospital shelves.

“There’s no artificial substitute for blood. It only comes from the human body. And one donation has the potential to help three different patients, so it does go a long ways,” said Lifesouth Community Blood Centers North Alabama District Director Kelley McPhail.

She told News 19 that Friday’s goal was more than 165 blood donations, but that is only for one day’s need.

“We typically like to have a three-day blood supply on our shelves and we have less than a one day supply. So, hat that means for our 17 hospitals that we serve here in North Alabama is that some days we can’t get them the blood that they need,” added McPhail.

In order to keep the supply up, they ask that donors give regularly when possible.

McPhail said donations can be made every 56 days.

“We have a huge need for all blood types but especially for that O negative donor,” McPhail said.

