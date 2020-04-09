Mobile Bay reopened to oyster harvesting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State health officials reopened portions of Mobile Bay Thursday that were closed to oyster harvesting a week and a half ago.

Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Thursday that Portersville Bay, Grand Bay, Bon Secour Bay and Heron Bay were cleared for harvesting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Those portions of the bay were closed March 31 as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to rainfall.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.