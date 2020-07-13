Mobile baseball legend Frank Bolling dies at 88

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Frank Bolling, a twelve-year Major League Baseball player, passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Bolling was dealing with a lengthy illness. He was born in Mobile and attended McGill-Toolen High School and Spring Hill College. Bolling played for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Braves, and Atlanta Braves.

During his time playing for the Milwaukee Braves, Bolling hit a grand slam home run against Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax in 1965. While playing for the Milwaukee Braves, Bolling was teammates with Mobile native Hank Aaron.

The road which leads to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile is named Bolling Brothers Boulevard in honor of Frank and his late brother Milt Bolling, another Major League Baseball player. There will be a private services held for Bolling next week.

“Couldn’t have had a better father. It was God first and family,” said Bolling’s son Chris. Others are sharing their memories of the former major leaguer.

“Frank was one of the best in Mobile’s stable of major league greats. Frank always had the time to stop what he was doing and spend time with me to talk baseball. I loved him very much and he will be greatly missed in the community,” said WKRG News 5 Sports Director Randy Patrick.

Randy Patrick will have more on Frank Bolling’s life, legacy, and career later today on News 5. You can watch a recent interview with Frank Bolling with News 5’s Randy Patrick above. Randy talked to Bolling in 2019 prior to Bolling being honored by fans of the Milwaukee Braves.

