(WHNT) — At the outset of the U.S. Senate race it was said that Mo Brooks needed to do the least of the fundraising just based on his political experience alone.

But when it comes to political advertising Brooks has been sorely behind.

“His performance from the beginning in terms of fund-raising and in terms of polling has been lackluster for the most part – especially the fundraising area. It’s been very lackluster,” said David Person, News 19 political Analyst.

Person, a chief media strategist to Democratic Senate candidate Will Boyd, says that campaign funding and campaign ads are key to this senate race.

Retiring Alabama senator Richard Shelby is preparing to pour as much as $6 million into the race by supporting senate candidate Katie Britt. Britt is locked in a fund-raising battle with surging army veteran Mike Durant. Person says that Brooks may have made a serious error in not running campaign ads.

“Mo’s campaign, I believe is in serious trouble,” said Person.

Brooks has not run many campaign ads, saying that special interest groups have played a key role in financing his two opponents and that money Brooks says, is more than his campaign will ever have at any point in the race.

“There are a number of positives to being in politics for as long as Mo Brooks has been in politics. He has an actual voting record on which voters can judge him,” Political Analyst Jay Town tells News 19.

Town says that ads and fundraising aside, the appeal by brooks to supporters is a double-edged sword. Although former President Donald Trump told a news outlet that he is displeased with the performance of brooks, his political experience outweighs the lack of campaign ads.

“Until President Trump retracts that endorsement its still there. I know that the brooks campaign has said that they speak with the President on a pretty routine and regular basis so certainly curing that is a good idea for Mo,” said Town.

Brooks says voters are more concerned with his promise than watching for his ad campaign.

“Fortunately, we’ve got a better message and fortunately if the conservative voters know the true facts well that’s seventy-five percent of the vote and we’re going to do really well,” said Brooks.

The Alabama primary will occur on May 24, 2022.