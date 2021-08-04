MNPD releases bodycam, security video, 911 calls of Antioch business shooting

WARNING: This story contains video with content that some viewers may find disturbing.

Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Department released 911 calls, security camera, and officer body camera footage of an incident that occurred Tuesday morning when 22-year-old Antonio King shot three people at a SmileDirectClub warehouse in Antioch before being shot by police nearby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Police are reviewing the incident, in which King is shown on video lifting a gun before officers opened fire.

Security camera footage from the business shows King open fire outside the building. Harrowing 911 calls made from the warehouse to dispatch was also released.

Earlier Tuesday, the family of King released a statement saying they were unaware of his mental illness and how bad it had escalated.

Metro police said King fired more than 20 shots. A total of three employees were shot; one was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and a third in the leg, according to Metro police. The three victims have been identified as 46-year-old Johnny Hardin, 66-year-old Carlton Watson and 54-year-old Thomas Abbott.

Hardin is in critical condition and Watson is in stable condition. Both men are security guards employed by Allied Universal Security. Abbott is a manager and has been treated and released.

Another employee injured their leg as they were running away from the shooting. Metro police reported responding officers arrived on the scene within five minutes.

King fled from the building and encountered Metro officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road. A Metro police spokesperson said officers repeatedly demanded King to drop his gun, which was a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, but he did not.

Metro police said King then directed the gun toward the officers and was shot by at least two officers. Officers rendered aid and the suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The officers who fired at the gunman were identified as Officer Dylan Ramos, who joined the force in October 2019, and Officer Cherell Kinchloe, who joined the force in August 2020.

King had only worked at the business since June 2021 and also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020, according to Metro police.

WATCH the full video from Metro Police below:

News 2 Digital Producer Brittney Baird contributed to this story.