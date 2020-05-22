MLB champion, Mississippi man hosting seven-game sandlot tournament

A Mississippi community has transformed its cul-de-sac into the ultimate sandlot.

The street now contains bases painted on by resident Joe Ignatius.

When all was said and done, teams were formed. Joe coached the boys, also known as the Bandits.

But the coach for the girls, better known as the Tik Tokers, probably had more experience. That position was filled by World Series Champion and Major League Baseball second baseman Brian Dozier.

The Tik-Tokers and the Bandits are battling it out during a seven-game championship series, and the winning team will get to hold Dozier’s Nationals 2019 World Series trophy replica.