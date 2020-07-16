Mixed reaction in Marshall County to Gov. Ivey’s mandatory mask order

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – There were mixed reactions to Governor Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order that will go into effect July 15, at 5 p.m., and end July 31.

Marshall County is considered a COVID-19 hotspot with numbers breaking the 2,100 mark on Wednesday. More than 500 of the cases were reported in the last 14 days.

“I hope it would stop spreading if we keep wearing masks but everybody likes to just get out and instead of wearing a mask, they want to be unprotected, and it’ll just going to keep spreading,” said Marshall County resident Hayden Collum.

“It’s going to be an inconvenience for sure but if an inconvenience is what it’s going to take to get rid of this dadgum virus, let’s be inconvenienced then,” said former Marshall County resident Marvin Myer.

Mostly support from folks in Marshall County to the new mandatory mask order including commission chairman James Hutcheson.

“It’s a wise decision by the governor. I don’t think the intent is to have everybody get a ticket and issues like that, but that’ll be up to the police departments,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson said he supports the governor’s decision and has been expecting for a few weeks now.

He added that he has been seeing more and more people donning masks out in public.

“More people are getting educated. More people realize in a very serious epidemic here and that they need to protect themselves, protect their family,” explained Hutcheson.

Marvin Myer is a former Marshall County resident, who is back in town closing on a house.

They all say they hope this mandatory mask order will lead to a major decline in positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

“People need to listen for sure. What they’re going to do is going to be hard to say. I’m kind of proud she did that. I think people are going to listen to it. There’s going to have to be some retributions to them if they don’t do it,” explained Myer.